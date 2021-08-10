Actress Vidyullekha Raman’s bikini bridal shower is viral

Vidyulekha Raman, the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Raman, made her acting debut in Gautam Vasudev Menon’s ‘Neethane Enn Pon Vasantham’ and has since appeared in a number of comic roles, including Santhanam’s ‘Theeya Velai Seiyanum Kumaru’ and ‘Inimey Ippadithaan.’

Vidyu, as she is affectionately known among her friends, has also carved a name for herself in the Telugu film industry, where she can be seen in a variety of roles. Sanjay, a fitness and diet expert, and the actress confirmed their relationship a few months ago, and the couple got engaged.

As the wedding date approaches, Vidyu’s female friends and relatives gathered for a lavish bridal shower. Vidyu, who recently embarked on a strict workout and diet regimen, demonstrated her impressive weight loss by donning a bikini and swimming in the pool with her loved ones.