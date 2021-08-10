Army foil terror bid, recovers explosives in Kupwara

Srinagar: The Indian Army foiled a major terror bid ahead of Independence Day celebration and recovered huge cache of explosives hidden in a secluded area near village Goose in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another incident, earlier on Monday night, a joint team of Border Security Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOC) recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Poonch in the Union Territory. The team recovered two AK-47 rifles, AK-47 rifle magazines, one Chinese pistol and magazines, four Chinese grenades, detonators, fuse detonators for Chinese grenades, AK-47 ammunition, two mobile phones and also phone batteries.

‘BSF averted a big terrorist activity before Independence Day by seizing a huge cache of arms/ammunitions from a hideout in Poonch today. Joint operations of the BSF was launched with RR and SOG Poonch in the forest area at village Sangad in Poonch’, said PRO, BSF Jammu.