Bitcoin Price Hits $45,000, highest in Over 2 Months

On August 9, cryptocurrency prices continued their upward trend. Bitcoin’s price was $45,040.19 at the time of writing, up 1.16 percent in the last 24 hours and 13.70 percent in the previous seven days. According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap was $1.83 trillion yesterday, down 0.25 percent from the previous day.

To put things in context, Ethereum has been at an all-time high price since mid-May. At the time of writing, the price of Ether was $3,060.76, with a downward trend of 1.52 percent in the last 24 hours and an upward trend of 18.06 percent in the previous seven days. The market capitalizations of Bitcoin and Ethereum were $847.62 billion and $359.37 billion, respectively.

The rise in Ethereum is due to a significant upgrade to the Ether coin, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the US infrastructure plan.

Bitcoin gained 3.1 percent on Sunday, reaching $45,328. This is the highest the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has been since May 18. Ether has increased by 3.5 percent over the same time period, bringing it to $3,191. The price hike coincided with the Ether network’s London upgrade.