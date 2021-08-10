‘BJP workers may not be able to live peacefully’: TMC leader threatens BJP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha had issued a threat to BJP workers that they may not be able to live peacefully in West Bengal if the TMC workers were attacked in Tripura.

‘Will the few BJP leaders left in Bhetaguri area of the constituency get to reside there if our members are attacked in Tripura? They won’t. They should learn to be careful hereon. If you attack us with bamboo poles, don’t expect us to greet you with flowers’, said the former MLA while addressing a party meeting in Dinhata.

BJP demanded penal action against Guha for issuing the threat. BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said his party’s members wouldn’t be cowed down by such threats.

Several TMC members, including three youth leaders from Bengal are allegedly attacked in Tripura.