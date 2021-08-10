Covid vaccination for kids: Ministry of Health in UAE issues clarification

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE has clarified that vaccination for the age group of 3-15 years is optional and not mandatory. Chinese made vaccine, Sinopharm is approved for children aged 3-11 years and children aged 12-15 years can take either Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech.

The ministry also issued the list of health centers that will provide the Covid-19 vaccine for children in the 3-17 age group. Vaccines are available in 46 health centers covering the Northern Emirates, including 19 in Sharjah, 10 in Fujairah, nine in Ras Al Khaimah, four in Ajman, three in Umm Al Quwain, and one center in Dubai.