Doctor arrested in connection with alleged religious conversion racket

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh has arrested a 35-year-old doctor for his alleged links with an illegal conversion racket. Faraz Shah was arrested from Yavatmal in Maharashtra late on Sunday night.

Earlier in July, the ATS arrested three persons Rameshwar Kaware alias Adam, Bhupriya Bando alias Arsalan Mustafa and Kausar Alam from Maharashtra. ATS claimed that Shah is a close associate of these three.

Police said that after studying the data recovered from the arrested, it was found that Faraz is radically motivated.