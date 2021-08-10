Drunk man rides luggage belt at airport in Moscow, video goes viral

A video of a drunk man got stuck in an airport carousel network while trying to get into his flight goes viral. The incident was captured on July 28 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

According to reports, the guy was attempting to reach the runway by way of the baggage carousel. However, he became disoriented and ended up on a ‘conveyor belt ride’ behind the airport’s curtain.

The man walks directly into the carousel with his bags before going in the incorrect direction towards the conveyor belt, as shown in the video. After losing his footing, he ultimately falls down at an intersection. In the process, he lost a shoe as well.

Following which his luggage became trapped on a railing, the man goes on an unexpected conveyor belt trip. One of the carousels knocked him down as he sought to release it. He eventually arrived at a baggage screening checkpoint, where he was stopped by security personnel.

The incident has now gone viral on social media, leading the Ministry of Internal Affairs to issue a statement.

‘The duty manager of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at Sheremetyevo Airport received a message that an unidentified man was on the luggage belt on the third floor of Terminal D and entered the sorting room via the carousels on 28th July,’ said the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The man, a resident of Yalta City, was reportedly charged with violating airport security rules.