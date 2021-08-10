Ex-NZ cricketer Chris Cairns on life support after suffering aortic dissection

Former New Zealand all-rounder, Chris Cairns is on life support in a Canberra hospital in Australia, according to New Zealand media.

The 51-year-old Cairns had undergone numerous operations after suffering a cardiac issue but had not responded to treatment as hoped.

Cairns, as per Newshub, had an aortic dissection in his heart last week in Canberra. An aortic dissection is a rip in the major artery of the body.

The players’ union in New Zealand was unable to give a quick reaction. A spokesman of New Zealand Cricket said the board was respecting Cairns’ right to privacy and declined to comment on the matter.

Between 1989 and 2006, Cairns represented New Zealand in 62 Tests, 215 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 matches before becoming a television analyst.

Cairns was regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation, particularly in shorter forms. His father, Lance, was also a cricketer for New Zealand.

Cairns was later the subject of allegations of match-fixing in India as captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League in 2008.

He denied any misconduct and sought to clear his name in many judicial fights.