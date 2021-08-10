Fishermen says WTO pressure behind Fisheries Bill

The draft of the National Marine Fisheries Bill sparked a lot of debate among the fishermen community even before it was introduced in parliament. Fishermen have been vocal in their opposition to the Bill since word of its introduction began to circulate. They were mostly concerned about clauses such as large fines imposed on them if they break rules while fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the process of obtaining fishing licences, which they have done without restrictions for centuries.

‘Centre is hurriedly trying to pass the Bill in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament due to pressure from World Trade Organisation (WTO). Only if the Bill is passed to permit international companies to allow fishing in Indian waters, India will be eligible to receive the fisheries subsidy from WTO,’ Jones Spartegus, an independent Marine researcher based in Thoothukudi said.

According to National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) chairperson Narendra R Patil, no definition for fishing exists anywhere in the world, but the revised draught Bill has provided an ambiguous definition for fishing, stating that tracking fish is also considered fishing. However, because many companies track fishes using satellites from offshore, a question arises.

K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said, ‘The Bill will pave way for entry of huge foreign fishing vessels and they will decide the cost of fishes. Common man will not be able to afford it as fishes will not be sold in fish markets but only in super markets as frozen food.’ He also demanded a resolution in the state Assembly against the Bill.