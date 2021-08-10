Heavy Rainfall: India Meteorological Department issues orange alert in four districts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain fall in Kerala. IMD also issued an orange alert for four districts- Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for August 11th. The Orange alert signifies very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm.

‘Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at one or two places in the State on August 11 and heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places on August 10’, the IMD had stated.

‘Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Peninsular India from 10th August with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 11th August’, it added.

‘One should look at these events as part of climate change and global warming. The monsoon season is for four months and there have been years when we have had heavy rainfall in August. The anomaly is that these events are recurring every year during the same period for the last three years. In this season, we have noted only a typical monsoon behaviour in the last couple of days’, said S Abhilash, director of ST-Radar centre, Cochin University.