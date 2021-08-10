Hijri New Year: Roads and Transport Authority announces free parking, Metro, bus timings in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking on August 12 to mark Hijri New Year. The free parking is not applicable to multi-level terminals. Dubai residents can enjoy free parking for two days as on Fridays parking fees is not activated. The parking fee will be resumed from August 14.

RTA also announced updated Metro, tram and bus timings on Thursday, August 12.

Dubai Metro, Tram Timings:

Dubai Metro will operate on both Red and Green lines from 5am to 1am. The Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am.

Public Bus Timings:

> At main stations, including Gold Souq, buses will operate from 4.50am to 12.30am

> Al Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 4.15am to 1am

> Sub-stations, including Satwa, will run from 4.30am to 11pm, except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock

> Al Qusais station will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial station from 5.05am to 11.30pm; and Jebel Ali station from 4.58am to 12.15am

Inter-city buses:

> Sub-stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will operate from 6.40am to 10.20pm.

> Union Square will be open from 4.25am to 12.15am; Etisalat Metro station from 6am to 9pm; Abu Hail from 6.20am to 10.40pm; and Hatta station from 5.30am to 9.30pm.

> Al Jubail station in Sharjah will operate from 5.30am to 11.15pm; and Ajman station from 4.30am to 11pm.