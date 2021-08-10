IMD predicts widespread rains over many parts of north, northeast India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that fair to widespread rain is likely in many parts of north and northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and parts of Sikkim over the next five days. Additionally, the IMD reported that a cyclonic circulation is extending up to the mid-troposphere over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The weather agency reported that a stronger southwesterly or southerly wind from the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify rainfall in these areas from August 11, resulting in isolated very heavy rain over Assam and Meghalaya between August 11-13.

On August 12 and 13, Uttarakhand is likely to receive widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpours, according to the IMD, adding that the same is expected in Himachal Pradesh on the same dates.

During the next four to five days, the IMD expects moderate to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy fall over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand also. It also predicts a very likely isolated heavy falls over Jharkhand during August 10-13 and over the Gangetic West Bengal during August 11-13.

While the weather department predicts scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy falls over Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan over the next 24 hours with a significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter. ‘Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during next five days and over Kerala during next three days,’ IMD said.

A ‘subdued’ rainfall is forecast for the remaining parts of the plains of northwest India to include Punjab, Haryana, western Rajasthan and most parts of peninsular India to include Maharashtra and Gujarat.