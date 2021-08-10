India-UAE flights: Etihad Airways issues new guidelines for passengers

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways issued new guidelines for passengers coming to Abu Dhabi from India. The national air carrier of UAE said that all passengers from India must undergo a 12-day quarantine after reaching Abu Dhabi.

‘When you arrive in Abu Dhabi, you will be required to quarantine for 12 days and wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of your quarantine. You must also take a PCR test on arrival, day six and day eleven’, read the revised protocol.

The wristband will be provided by authorities at Abu Dhabi airport after passengers clear immigration.

Private budget airline based in India, IndiGo also issued the same protocol for passengers.