New IT Excellence Award for institutes in state named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi

The Maharashtra administration has chosen to name an award after India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The Rajiv Gandhi Award in Maharashtra will be presented to institutes which bring forth outstanding work in the IT field.

A conference headed by Maharashtra Minister of State for Information Technology and Home Satej Patil decided to launch an award in the state after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read: Potholes cause 3,564 accidents in India in 2020: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will henceforth be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

This announcement came a day after India’s men won bronze in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics and just hours after India’s women’s hockey team lost out on a first-ever Olympic medal.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena said that instead of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, a better award could have been given in honour of the hockey hero Major Dhyan Chand.