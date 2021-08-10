One CRPF jawan injured in terrorist attack

Srinagar: One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after four unidentified militants opened fire upon a CRPF party at Kralcheck Zainapora area in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The injured jawan was shifted to a nearby hospital. The area has been cordoned off and during search, one filled magazine was recovered.

Earlier on Monday, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. The security forces also foiled a major terror bid ahead of Independence Day celebration and recovered huge cache of explosives hidden in a secluded area near village Goose in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.