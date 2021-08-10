‘Only the PM can answer on behalf of all ministries. Why is he silent?’: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pegasus row. The former union minister said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer on behalf of all ministries and departments over the issue.

Chidambaram was reacting to the reply given in Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. ‘Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies’, said the minister on Monday.

‘MoD has ‘absolved’ itself of any deal with the NSO Group, Israel. Assuming, MoD is correct, that takes out one Ministry/Department. What about the remaining half a dozen usual suspects? Only the PM can answer on behalf of ALL ministries/departments. Why is he silent?’, tweeted Chidambaram.

Earlier some international media revealed that phones of some influential people including two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organizations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists from India were allegedly hacked using a spy software called Pegasus developed by NSO Group based in Israel and put on surveillance.