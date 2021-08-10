Pakistan’s terror plot ‘EXPOSED’: Cameras capture terror launchpad at international border

Earlier this week, Republic obtained visuals of a terror launchpad that was spotted inside Pakistani territory near the international border. A group of four terrorists can also be seen on a launchpad near the boundary. In addition, the terror launchpads are located right next to the Pakistan Rangers’ post. In light of the threat, the Indian security forces have been placed on high alert.

Pakistani terror plot revealed

A terror launchpad inside Pakistani territory has been spotted despite the six-month ceasefire. However, Pakistan has been rebuilding terrorist infrastructure along the Line of Control (LoC) under the guise of a ceasefire agreement. Terror activities have accelerated, as is evident from the footage Republic Media Network has accessed.

Moreover, the presence of terror launchpads near Pakistani military positions indicates coordination between terrorists and rangers. Although infiltration has been taking place for years, Republic has accessed visual evidence for the first time. Additionally, top officials have confirmed heightened activity near the border. The Indian security forces have foiled three to four attempts of infiltration in the past few months, killing six terrorists. This also comes ahead of India’s Independence Day.

Terrorists arrested, hideout seized in Poonch

Two terrorists were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district ahead of Independence Day. Reports state that the two terrorists arrested were new recruits and were planning a major terror attack in the Union Territory’s Kishtwar region. According to reports, the terrorists were planning to target vital instalations.

CRPF and the Indian Army joined the Jammu and Kashmir Police in arresting the terrorists. Furthermore, the police discovered an arms cache that contained two pistols, magazines and an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL). According to reports, the terrorists are being interrogated to determine whether they have ties to other terrorists who are active in Kishtwar. The police had already announced a reward of Rs 30 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

In the Poonch district of the Union Territory, a second terror hideout in the Mendhar region was also busted. Several Ak-47 rifles and magazines were found in the hideout along with Chinese pistol magazines grenades satellite communication devices and mobile phones.

