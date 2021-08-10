DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSFashionInternationalBusiness

Sabyasachi Mukherjee brings the sari to H&M

Aug 10, 2021, 02:24 pm IST

Every Indian fashion girl in the world had April 16, 2020, circled on their calendar. It was the day that Sabyasachi x H&M, a collaboration between one of India’s most celebrated couturiers and the world’s most popular high street brand, was set to go live. However, the world came to a halt.

Fashion editors had been given first looks, and magazine covers had been shot. Sabyasachi Mukherjee never gets it wrong when it comes to telling a story about his work. He’s previously collaborated with Asian Paints, French luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin, and Pottery Barn, an American home furnishings retailer.

H&M approached him shortly after his 20th anniversary show in 2019, after releasing sell-out capsules with global fashion greats such as Karl Lagerfeld, Comme des Garçons, and Versace. ‘I had promised myself that when the brand turned 20, I would do a collaboration and bring it to a large audience,’ he said of the delay.

The collection, dubbed ‘Wanderlust,’ will be available from August 12 in 11 H&M stores in India and select H&M stores in 17 other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It will also sell on Myntra and hm.com in 48 international markets.

 

