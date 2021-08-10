Security forces seize huge cache of arms and ammunition near Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal: A joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house near the Indo-Myanmar international border in Tengnoupal district, Manipur. The seized arms and ammunition include two AK 47 rifles, two M-16 rifles, three 9 mm pistols, one Chinese made hand grenade, nine magazines of AK-56 and M-16, four magazines of 9 mm pistol, 361 live rounds of 7.62 mm, 31 live rounds of 5.6 mm, 23 live rounds of 9 mm, four live rounds of .38 mm, seven live rounds of small caliber and one 8X binocular.

No one was arrested in this connection as none of the occupants of the house were found during the raid. The arms and ammunition were handed over to police.