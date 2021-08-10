UP health supervisor gives fake vaccines to more than 50, gets arrested

Varanasi: A health supervisor at a basic community health centre in Varanasi was detained for allegedly administering fraudulent injections under guise of the Covid vaccination. According to cops, he charged between Rs 20 and Rs 50 for each injection.

The matter came to light when two inhabitants of a hamlet in Pindra addressed the Superintendent of a local primary health centre, alleging that they had been vaccinated without being registered and they had not received certificates.

As no such vaccination program was taking place in the area, a team of health authorities went there to verify the claims. The detained culprit, Mohan Ram, 50, was reportedly administering Dexona (an anti-allergic injection) and Aciloc (an injection for gas trouble) and taking money from villagers by stating they were being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under the relevant part of the Medico-Legal Act, a case was registered against Mohan Ram at the Sindhaura police station in Varanasi Rural. According to Sanjit Bahadur Singh, station officer of Sindhaura police station, he was brought before the court in Varanasi and sentenced to judicial custody.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Varanasi, B B Singh, has ordered an inquiry. ‘Further action against the accused will be taken only after getting the inquiry report,’ said the CMO.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to identify those who were injected by the accused.