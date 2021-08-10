US woman licks supermarket surfaces to ‘disprove’ COVID in viral video

The video of a Colorado woman licking trolley handles and refrigerator doors at a supermarket to ‘disprove’ COVID-19 has gone viral.

In the video, the lady Jodie Meschuk is seen licking everything she touches with her hands in the store. She engages in this odd procedure without a mask or gloves in order to ‘disprove’ COVID-19 and other viruses that may co-exist in any public place. Not only that, but in her videos, Meschuk makes bizarre statements like ‘germs fortify your immune system’ and ‘exposure to germs build defenses against asthma and allergies.’

She concludes by urging everyone to choose ‘love’ over ‘fear.’

Karen (Jodie Meschuk) licks grocery store items to “disprove” viruses. pic.twitter.com/2RJtGzPWyb — Karen (@crazykarens) August 8, 2021

Jodie Meschuk is a well-known figure in the ‘anti-vaxx’ movement. Her allegations misleading people about the worldwide pandemic and preventing individuals from taking the vaccine have acquired traction within the aforementioned group.

The video went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms for obvious reasons. Netizens were not only disgusted but also enraged by her irresponsibility. ‘Pandemic or not, this is still nasty,’ one user commented.

Another wrote: ‘Most people who don’t take COVID and the variants seriously and purposely disregard safety precautions end up getting the viruses, in the hospital or dead.’

Many people in the United States have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been admitted to hospitals. They then confessed that they had neglected to get vaccinated.