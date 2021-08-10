World’s richest village, Wealthier than the urban populace: Know more about the Indian Village

The richest village in the world is in India? It is fine to argue that point. Compared to the people who live in India’s major cities, the people of this village are wealthy. The residents may be more wealthy than half the population of major towns and cities in the country. India is probably home to the world’s richest village. More than 17 banks have been established in the village along with around 7,600 housing establishments, which amounts to a massive deposit of Rs 5,000 crores.

The name of the village is Madhapar. It is one of the 18 villages established by the Mistris of Kutch in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Approximately 15 lakhs are deposited per capita in the village, according to estimates. Besides 17 banks, the village has schools, colleges, lakes, greenery, dams, health centres and temples. There is a state-of-the-art gaushala as well.

What is different about this village from the others in India? Most of the villagers’ relatives and kin live in foreign countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Africa and the Gulf countries. Over 65% of the people are Patels who send large amounts of money to their families from outside the country. After earning a fortune overseas, many of these NRIs returned to India and started their own businesses in the villages.

An organization called the Madhapar Village Association was set up in London in 1968, according to reports. Its purpose was to facilitate meetings between Madhapar residents living abroad. It’s purpose was to facilitate communication between people, a similar office was opened in the village as well. Despite settling abroad, many villagers did not let go of their roots that are deeply embedded in the village soil. Rather than saving money in their county, they prefer to save it in the bank of their village. Agriculture remains the primary occupation here, and the produce is exported to Mumbai.