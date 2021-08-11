Army chief Gen. MM Naravane greets Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: A day after the javelin star arrived from Tokyo, General MM Naravane met and greeted Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the national capital on Tuesday. In Tokyo 2020, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold in track and field at the Olympics. The Army Chief congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his historic gold-medal winning performance at the Games. Neeraj’s family members who travelled to Delhi from Panipat to receive their son also met with him.

‘General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with Subedar Neeraj Chopra and complimented him for his unparalleled achievement in winning the Gold Medal in #Javelin at the #OlympicGames, #Tokyo2020,’ tweeted ADGPI India. ‘General MM Naravane #COAS also congratulated the family members of Subedar Neeraj Chopra on his stupendous performance,’ it added.

Pictures of General MM Naravane and Neeraj Chopra were shared on social media.

Neeraj Chopra is an army subedar. In 2016, he enlisted in the 4 Rajputana Rifles as a direct entry Naib Subedar. The Mission Olympics Wing and Army Sports Institute in Pune selected him for training. On August 7, Rajputana Rifles soldiers were seen celebrating Neeraj’s gold-medal winning throw.

Similarly, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Colonel of Rajputana Rifles felicitated Neeraj Chopra along with wrestler Deepak Punia who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. They were given a cash reward of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively.

‘Olympians of Rajputana Rifles / Indian Army, Sub Neeraj Chopra 4 RAJ RIF (Gold Medal) & Sub Deepak Punia 19 RAJ RIF (Semi-Finalist) were felicitated by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Colonel of Rajputana Rifles. They were presented a cheque of Rs 6 Lacs & 4.55 Lacs respectively,’ stated Lieutenant General Dhillon on social media.

Since he broke the world junior record, Neeraj has been one of India’s most consistent performers on the biggest sporting stages. After winning gold at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2018, Neeraj overcame injury setbacks and Covid-19 pandemic constraints to win Olympic gold. Neeraj did not seem to feel the pressure of an Olympic final as we have seen in the past. The swag he had was intact. Neeraj sent a warning notice to the rest of the field in the qualification round. He came, threw 86.64 m, then packed his bags and left.

Neeraj stunned the field with a throw of 87.03m in the final. The charged-up India ran down the track on his second attempt, bettering his mark with 87.58m, raising his arms in delight. In the end, it proved to be the winning throw, as Neeraj celebrated at the Olympic Stadium draping the flag around his shoulders.