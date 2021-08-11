Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts

Battleground Mobile India has banned over 336,000 players for using illegal programs to gain an unfair advantage in some way or the other. Krafton announced the news on the game’s official website, stating that cases were investigated between July 30 and August 5. In addition, the game has surpassed 48 million downloads, marking the start of the game’s 50M Downloads Rewards Event.

The developer has also hinted at an iOS release, though no date has been given. On July 2, Battlegrounds Mobile, which replaced PUBG Mobile in India, was officially released. Since then, it has seen a significant increase in its user base. According to Krafton, those guilty of using unfair means to gain an edge over other players, cannot return to the game after a short period as their accounts have been permanently banned.

‘BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,’ the website states.