Covid-19: Kerala to revive tourism sector with ‘bio-bubble model’ concept

Thiruvananthapuram: In preparation for the coming tourist season, Kerala’s Tourism Ministry announced the concept of a ‘bio-bubble model’ aimed at providing visitors with vaccinated service providers. According to covid 19 protocols the guidelines could be changed. To begin this program, the state government has selected Vythiri in Wayanad as the first tourist destination to be vaccinated. The campaign is later expected to be extended to other destinations as well.

The tourism bio-bubble will be a sanitised, safe, and secure environment. Tourists can travel without any risk since everyone who comes in contact with be vaccinated. The new campaign also covers ground staff at airports. As soon as tourists arrive in the state, everyone from the airport staff, the drivers provided by the tour operators, and the hotel staff would be fully vaccinated. Tourism centers in Kerala reopened on Monday for tourists with COVID-19 vaccines or negative RT-PCR test certificates taken within the previous 72 hours. The new guidelines apply to hotels, resorts, homestays, houseboats and open spaces of interest.

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas planned the new bio-bubble model to spur an early recovery in the travel and hospitality industry. Kerala’s tourism industry has suffered continuously since the pandemic, but the tourism minister is confident that this is the right way ahead. He said, ‘Safety of guests is non-negotiable as far as Kerala Tourism is concerned. The bio-bubble initiative is meant to ensure that the tourists have a risk-free stay here. This is a critical factor for the revival of tourism, which has been clobbered by the pandemic.’ He further added, ‘It was with this larger perspective that we successfully carried out the vaccination campaign covering the entire population in the hill resort of Vythiri. This initiative will tell the world that Kerala is a place where you can holiday safely.’