Elderly man killed, 2 injured as Mumbai bus hits electric metre and auto

Mumbai: An elderly citizen was killed and two others were injured after a BEST bus collided with a chawl’s electricity metre cabin and an auto-rickshaw in Bhandup, Mumbai’s eastern suburb, on Wednesday morning.

Due to the collision, there was a significant traffic bottleneck in the region and motorists were redirected to a different route.

The road is curved near Bhandup’s Ashok Kedare Chowk, where the accident occurred at 7.15 am, when a bus from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (the city civic body’s transport enterprise) was travelling from Tembipada to Bhandup railway station, according to a BEST officer.

‘The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle dashed against the electric meter cabin structure of a chawl and then hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction’ the official said.

A pedestrian, Pundlik Bhagat (70), was crushed between the front right wheel of the bus and the chawl’s power cabin. He suffered significant head and right hand injuries. Police transported him to a hospital in Mulund, where physicians declared him dead before admitting him, the official added.

He further said that two more people, aged 44 and 65, were also injured and permitted to leave the hospital after receiving treatment.