Emirates get on top of the world with its latest Viral Ad

Emirates, a UAE-based airline, recently released an ad that was shot on top of the world’s tallest building, and it immediately went viral on social media. Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, stars as an Emirates cabin crew member atop the Burj Khalifa in the 30-second commercial. She has a series of placards in her hand that read: ‘Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly better.’ While viewers initially do not get to see where Ms Smith-Ludvik is standing, the camera soon zooms out to reveal that she is standing atop the Burj Khalifa.

With a height of 2,722 feet, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building. While the video generated a lot of buzz on social media because of its unique concept, some people questioned its authenticity. Some on Twitter accused Emirates of filming the video with green screens rather than climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa.

Emirates responded to the allegations on Twitter yesterday. The airline posted a video showing the commercial being shot on top of the world’s tallest building. Filming at the pinnacle took rigorous planning and a strict safety protocol, said Emirates. ‘From level 160, we climbed for over an hour to reach the top,’ the airline explained in its video.

Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it.

Here’s how we made it to the top of the world’s tallest building, the @BurjKhalifa. https://t.co/AGLzMkjDON@EmaarDubai #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/h5TefNQGQe — Emirates Airline (@emirates) August 9, 2021

A casting call was ‘put out to Emirates’ very own cabin crew team, and while there were some willing and capable candidates, a professional skydiving instructor was cast to ensure the highest levels of safety,’ according to Emirates.

The ad was shot from sunrise to sunset and took about five hours to complete, not including the one hour and 15 minute climb to the top.