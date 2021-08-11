IAS topper couple Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan divorced

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, both members of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), have been divorced by a court in Jaipur. In November 2020, they announced their split. The famous pair made headlines when they revealed their relationship in 2016 and have been in the spotlight ever since for a number of reasons.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan made news in 2016 when the results of the civil services examination for the 2015 batch were announced. Dabi had topped the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

She became the first person from the Dalit community to top the renowned civil services examination. After Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan placed second in the all-India examination.

Tina Dabi was taking her first shot at the civil services test, but Athar Aamir Khan, a Kashmir Valley native, was already a certified public officer, having been picked for the allied services the year before.

His second position in the national mainstream services was lauded as a dream come true for Kashmiri youths. They became a couple after meeting for the first time during their IAS training.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan are Rajasthan cadre IAS officials who were first stationed in Jaipur. Dabi was then transferred to Sri Ganganagar as the Zila Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer.

She is now the Rajasthan government’s Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax). Athar Aamir Khan is the Commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation in Srinagar.

They initially met in 2016 during a felicitation ceremony at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie and were in the process of preparing for the IAS at that time.

‘We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door. Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight),’ Dabi said.

She made her relationship with Athar Aamir Khan public through a social media post in November 2016. The pair announced their impending wedding preparations.

While the couple’s parents were supportive, society wasn’t. Right-wing group Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha attacked the couple’s relationship just days after they announced it, calling it ‘love jihad.’

However, this didn’t put a dent in their relationship. ‘It is just that 5 percent. The majority are very happy. You would have seen in my Facebook timeline that most of the comments are encouraging. In fact, I am overwhelmed by the support and congratulatory messages,’ Dabi had said.

The couple got married on April 7, 2018, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, two years after they made their love public. The wedding was a high-profile affair, with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and other top politicians, bureaucrats and dignitaries in attendance.

Despite complaints from fringe organisations, the marriage was praised as a model of ‘communal harmony’ in the media. The IAS couple’s marriage was an inspiration in ‘this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred’ said Rahul Gandhi, then the Congress president, on Twitter.

At the time of their marriage, the couple were posted in Jaipur.

Their marriage was doomed from the start. Tina Dabi made it public in 2020 when she deleted the surname ‘Khan’ from her display name on social media platforms. At the same time, Athar Aamir Khan unfollowed her on Instagram.

In November 2020, the couple filed for divorce with mutual consent in a Jaipur family court. On August 10, 2021, their divorce was finalised.

On Tuesday, Tina Dabi shared a post on her Instagram handle, stating, ‘People are going to talk about you, no matter what you do. So, you might as well do what brings you joy and live your best life.’