KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting, thanks fans for 21 years of show

Mumbai: On Wednesday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) and thanked the fans for their support.

In an Instagram post, the 78-year-old actor posted images from the sets of the Sony TV show. ‘Back on that chair from 2000… That’s 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along,’ Bachchan, who started filming for the show’s 13th season on Tuesday, wrote.

The screen icon has hosted the show since the show’s launch in 2000, however, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the show for its third season in 2007.

Sony TV announced on late Tuesday evening that the show will premiere on August 23.

Bachchan’s film schedule is busy with projects like the thriller ‘Chehre’, Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’, Karan Johar’s ‘Brahmastra’ and Ajay Devgn’s directorial ‘Mayday’.