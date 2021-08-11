MP Police lathi charge on Youth Congress workers marching to gherao CM’s house

Thousands of Youth Congress workers marched towards Shymala Hills in Bhopal on Wednesday to gherao the Chief Minister’s house. Police used lathi charge and water cannons to disperse them. The workers were protesting against inflation, unemployment and in support of the OBC reservations.

While several workers were injured, National Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, state president Vikrant Bhuria, and MLA Jaivardhan Singh, as well as hundreds of party workers, were arrested.

After the president of the Congress Committee, Kamal Nath, gave his remarks at 1 pm, the roadshow with nearly 2,000 employees began from the Congress headquarters. The demonstration was headed by Srinivas, Bhuriya and Kunal Chaudhary.

However, they were halted by the police who had blocked the roadways and deployed at least four water cannons amid a strong police bandobast just a few metres ahead. The police, led by DIG Irshad Wali, used water cannons and lathi charges to stop the workers from crossing the barriers.

After the four-day monsoon session was postponed sine die on Tuesday, a day before the protest, the plan to ‘Gherao Vidhan Sabha’ was altered to that of the gherao of CM House.

Following that, the protestors marched to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence, seeking OBC quota and protesting the government’s failure to control increasing prices and gasoline costs, among other issues.

Srinivas said, ‘The police used lathis, water cannons or even police firing will not stop the youth of the country. The use of water cannons will not break the spirit of the Youth Congress, we are followers of Mahatma Gandhi. Our ancestors have gotten the country free from the rule of British and now we will free the country from the rule of British informers.’

‘Every drop of Congress worker blood spilt is devoted to Madhya Pradesh,’ MLA Jaivardhan Singh stated, adding, ‘we are committed to the people of the state and our battle will continue. Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s BJP government has become insensitive to the people of the state.’