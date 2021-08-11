SC asks Centre and others to disclose data on Covid vaccine clinical trials

On Monday, the Supreme Court requested responses from the Centre and others in response to a petition seeking disclosure of data from clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines. The plea was given notice by a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose, who asked the Centre and others to respond within four weeks.

While hearing the petition, the bench mentioned the problem of vaccine hesitancy in the country and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was representing the petitioner, if allowing the petition to be heard would not cause citizens to have doubts about vaccines.

While stressing that the petition is not anti-vaccine or that the petitioner is seeking to stop Covid vaccination in the country, Bhushan stated that transparency on the issue is required and that data disclosure would clear up any doubts.

The bench was hearing a motion for disclosure of data from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials as well as post-vaccination data.