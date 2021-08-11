Taliban captures another provincial capital- eighth in last 6 days

Kabul: Taliban has captured another provincial capital in Afghanistan. The militants took control of Faizabad, capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan. This is the eighth provincial capital captured by the militants in last six days.

‘Unfortunately, after hours of heavy fighting the ANDSF retreated. With the fall of Faizabad the whole of the northeast has come under Taliban control’, said Jawad Mujadidi, a provincial council member. The province shares border with Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.

Taliban started capturing regions as the US troop started withdrawing from the country. As per reports, the insurgents now control around 65% of the country. They had till now captured 11 provincial capitals. Taliban militants have taken control of Afghanistan’s borders with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Iran.