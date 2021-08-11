Tik Tok surpasses Facebook as the most downloaded app of 2020

According to digital analytics firm App Annie, TikTok was the world’s most downloaded app in 2020, displacing Facebook Messenger. The Chinese video-sharing platform is the only non-Facebook app to make the top five downloads list worldwide. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, also owns Douyin, a Chinese language video app that ranks first in its home country.

Former US President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok in the United States, even then the app’s popularity continues to grow. Since the survey began in 2018, Facebook-owned apps have dominated the top spot, and the company continues to do so. The rest of the top five apps were all from Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire, including Facebook’s flagship app, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting new TikTok app downloads in the United States. According to the Trump administration, TikTok posed a national security risk because the Chinese government had access to its user data. The allegations were repeatedly refuted by the company.

TikTok was reported to be testing a new vanishing clips feature similar to Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram last week. Users will be able to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before it is removed from TikTok Stories. It happened after WhatsApp introduced a feature that allows users to share photos or videos that vanish after they’ve been viewed.