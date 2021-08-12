6-year-old raped in Trilokpuri, neighbour arrested

New Delhi: In Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour on Wednesday. An arrest has been made in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway. Around 11 am on Wednesday, the matter was first brought to the Delhi Police’s attention. An official was notified that a six-year-old girl was in a serious condition at a local hospital.

Later, a medical report confirmed that the minor had been sexually assaulted. The family has accused a 34-year-old neighbour of the crime in their police statement.

The Mayur Vihar police have registered a case in this regard based on a complaint from the family. The accused has been arrested under Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act.

The child is admitted to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to officials. Her case has now been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a pediatrician’s evaluation.