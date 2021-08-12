’63 Years of Kamalism’: Lokesh Kanagaraj releases new poster of ‘Vikram’

Chennai: South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan has completed 62 years in the film industry today. To mark this, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has released a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fasil, Kaalidas Jayaram and Andrea Jeremiah.

‘Once a lion always a lion #62yearsofKamalism (sic).” He shared the poster with the caption, “Keep inspiring us sir (sic)’, tweeted Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kamal Haasan made his acting debut in the 1960 film ‘Kalathur Kannamma’ as a child artist at the age of 6. Since then, Kamal Haasan has successfully taken up many different roles as dancer, singer, lyricist, make-up artist, screenwriter, director and producer.