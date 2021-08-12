Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally on Thursday. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold reached Rs 34,880, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4360, higher by Rs 25. On Wednesday, the yellow metal was priced at Rs 34,680.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures continued its downfall and reached at Rs 46,334 per 10 gram, down by 0.12%. Silver futures is priced at Rs 62,544 per kilogram down by 0.36%.

In the international market, the price of spot gold is at US dollar 1750.34 per ounce.