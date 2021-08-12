Court asks Delhi Police to submit Lakha Sidhana’s footage from R-Day

A Delhi court has ordered the police to provide recordings in which gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, who is accused of instigating protestors to divert from the agreed-upon path on Republic Day following the farmers’ demonstration, is seen inciting them to deviate from the agreed-upon route.

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh issued the order, instructing the investigating officer to produce the video evidence on which their inquiry was based. It also demanded an update on the status of the other suspects listed as instigators. The interim protection granted to Sidhana will be extended until August 23.

The accused’s lawyers, Ramesh Gupta and Jasdeep Singh Dhillon informed the court that Sidhana had ‘asked the protestors to remain peaceful while exercising their right to protest.’ They went on to say that Sidhana had a sizable social media following and he had never incited protestors to get violent in any of the briefings. Furthermore, it was argued that the applicant has joined the investigation on multiple dates.

The Additional Public Prosecutor, GS Guraya, stated that Sidhana had not cooperated with the inquiry and his detention was necessary. He added that Sidhana was evasive when asked about his phone, which he believes was missing. On the other side, he offered a password-protected cell phone.

‘One day prior to the incident, the applicant overpowered the stage of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and instigated peaceful protesters to deviate from the agreed route on Republic Day. Due to this, several people broke the barriers at Ring Road and also indulged in violence which resulted in severe injuries to many police officials,’ the prosecutor argued.