‘Encouraging’: Bombay HC on no adverse reaction during BMC’s Covid-19 home vaccination

Bombay High Court stated on Thursday that the fact that no adverse reactions were seen in bed-ridden beneficiaries who received the Covid-19 vaccine under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) home immunisation program was promising. Other local organisations and district councils in the state should follow suit and execute the home immunisation program, according to the court.

The court’s remarks came after the BMC submitted an affidavit earlier on Wednesday claiming that 4,889 bed-ridden patients had registered for home vaccination and 1,317 had been vaccinated, as per reports. The BMC further said that no adverse effects were identified in any of the recipients. The door-to-door vaccination was implemented as a pilot project in Mumbai on July 30.

Following that, a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni stated that the BMC was making progress on the door-to-door immunisation program. ‘This statement is very encouraging. We record our satisfaction that the BMC has been moving in the right direction. We hope and trust that more such people are covered in the home vaccination drive,’ media reported the HC bench as observing.

‘We would encourage all other municipal corporations and district councils across the state to initiate measures for home vaccination of bed-ridden individuals in accordance with the state government’s policy and following the same pattern as adopted by the BMC,’ the bench added.

Advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari filed public interest litigation (PIL) asking the Union government to start administering Covid-19 vaccinations at home to older individuals over the age of 75, those with special needs and people who are bed-ridden or wheelchair-bound. The petition added that such persons would be unable to visit vaccination clinics.

The centre has previously refused to implement the door-to-door immunisation campaign, citing vaccine waste and the possibility of severe responses. The Maharashtra state government, on the other hand, said in July that it would start the program and it had also established a strategy for its execution, after which the campaign was launched in Mumbai as a trial project.

Meanwhile, the court has set a hearing date on September 9 to further hear the plea. The home immunisation program has also been conducted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and the Thane Municipal Corporation, advocate Kapadia told the court.