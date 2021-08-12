Fraudster poses as mobile company executive, cheats woman of Rs 50,000

Mumbai: A cyber-fraudster impersonated as an executive of a mobile network service provider and offered to help a 19-year-old girl with a network issue on her mobile phone, tricking her into transferring Rs 50,000 from her father’s bank account.

The 43-year-old complainant, a Vasai resident works at a banking firm. He gave his daughter a new SIM card two months ago. However, she had been experiencing mobile network difficulties for the last two months and her father had tweeted about the problem to the mobile network service provider, requesting assistance.

Her father got a response to his tweet from someone claiming to be an executive from the mobile network service provider and promising to call them to resolve their issue as quickly as possible. The complainant gave the executive his phone number.

On August 3, the fraudster dialled the number and the call was received by the complainant’s daughter. The fraudster stated that he would assist her in resolving the network issue. He fooled her into sending Rs 50,000 by making her download the Anydesk app, a remote access application that allows scammers to view your phone activity. An FIR was registered at the Navghar police station in Vasai (east) on Tuesday.