Hindutva organization launches protest against Muslim henna artists

Uttar Pradesh: Hindutva outfit took out a march Tuesday in Muzaffarnagar’s market to ‘ensure’ no Muslim applied henna to a Hindu customer ahead of the Teej festival. Kranti Sena, the group that organized the demonstration, has filed a police report.

‘It was brought to our attention after a video was uploaded on social media. Since there are many festivals, security has been heavily deployed in public places. ‘There are no law and order problems here,’ said Aprit Vijayvargia, the SP for Muzaffarnagar.

‘We drove through Nayi Mandi to see whether any Muslims were applying henna. No such person was found. There are cases of ‘love jihad’ where Muslim men target Hindu women. ‘Our men will remain vigilant to ensure that things are kept in check,’ claimed Manoj Saini from Kranti Sena.