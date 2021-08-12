Is China locking up its citizens inside their homes? Videos show Govt’s extreme steps after surge in Covid cases

In desperate times, desperate measures are necessary! China is resorting to a new tactic as it tries to contain the Delta variant – locking residents inside their homes. If these viral videos are any indication, that is the case. According to ANI, numerous videos have gone viral on social media platforms such as Weibo, Twitter and YouTube showing government personnel in hazmat suits placing iron bars over people’s doors and hammering them to prevent them from leaving.

Another report in Taiwan News said the move to lock people in their homes was a repeat of extreme tactics seen in Wuhan at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. On Twitter, a man appears to be caught in the act of allegedly breaching his quarantine to ‘get some air’ before returning to his apartment. On a YouTube video, the editor claims that if someone is found to have opened their door more than three times in one day, they will be locked inside by authorities. In full PPE, workers are seen hammering metal bars in an X pattern over doorways.

At the end of another video, originally posted on Weibo and later uploaded to Twitter and YouTube, several doors are sealed and an audio recording is broadcast to residents stating: ‘People must not go out. As soon as they are caught, their doors will be sealed’. On Tuesday, China reported 180 cases of Coronavirus, including 108 locally transmitted infections, the highest number on any single day since the current outbreak began last month. According to the National Health Commission’s (NMC) daily report, 108 locally transmitted infections, 35 imported infections, and 38 asymptomatic infections were reported on Monday.

Last month, the new wave of infections spread after a cluster of cases were reported in Nanjing airport and then Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination in China’s south Hunan province. Hubei province is currently treating 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 55 locally transmitted cases, mainly in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December of this year. Wuhan city has already conducted mass testing of its 12 million residents. According to Xinhua, in the province, 80 asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, 63 of which are locally transmitted.