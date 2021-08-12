Miscreants torch two luxury cars parked inside MLA’s house

Bengaluru: Miscreants have burned down two luxury vehicles of BJP MLA Satish Reddy. The unidentified miscreants burned the vehicles parked inside the compound of his residence in Bengaluru in the wee hours on Thursday. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the spot and said that three teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

CCTV footage is being collected and I am hopeful that police would crack the case soon’, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

As per reports, the miscreants entered the MLA’s residence through the backdoor and set fire after pouring petrol on vehicles. The police say that the place where these cars parked was not covered by CCTV cameras.

‘The fire was noticed around 1:25 am. The CCTV footage also showed three identified members moving in his house and setting the fire. In one of the CCTV cameras, their face was also captured. All these people are strangers and outsiders. I have given the footage to the Deputy Commissioner of Police South East for further investigation’, said Reddy.