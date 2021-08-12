MP CM Shivraj, BJP’s Vijayvargiya sing ‘Yeh dosti…’ at party; shares video

On an occasion at the assembly in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya sang a rendition of the classic Bollywood song ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi chhodenge.’ The video has gained a lot of attention.

Vijayvargiya is seen in the video holding Chouhan’s hand and raising it in the air as they sing ‘Yeh dosti’ from the Hindi film Sholay. Other ministers and officials, including those in the opposition, were spotted applauding the duo.

MLAs from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress attended the ‘bhutta party’ at the Assembly building. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath was also present at the occasion.

Chouhan later posted a video of the performance on his Twitter account. He tagged Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra and wrote: ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge.’ Amitabh and Dharmendra had starred in the 1975 film Sholay as Jai and Veeru, respectively.