Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari resigns

The CEO of Royal Enfield, Vinod K Dasari, stepped down from his position, Eicher Motors announced on Thursday. He has also resigned as Director (Full Time) of Eicher Motors Ltd. The resignation will come into effect from 13 August.

Dasari was previously the CEO and managing director of Ashok Leyland, a position he held since 2011. He joined Ashok Leyland in 2005 as CEO.

In addition, B Govindarajan has been appointed as Royal Enfield’s Executive Director (Whole Time, Additional Director) with effect from August 18 for a term of five years, subject to the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, according to a regulatory filing.

Govindarajan is Royal Enfield’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and he has 32 years of expertise in the automotive and engineering sectors.

For his second tenure with Royal Enfield, he joined the business in June 2011 as Senior Vice President – Industry. He has been in charge of product development, supply chain, quality, parts and the electric vehicle business at Royal Enfield.

He had top positions in commercial vehicles, railway component industry and renewable energy space before joining Royal Enfield.

He was instrumental in tripling Royal Enfield’s production capacity over the previous decade, as well as spearheading the development of two new world-class manufacturing factories in Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, both near Chennai.

He also played a key role in revamping the whole supply chain, adopting smart cost-cutting measures and building a backend organisation that is highly flexible and ready for Royal Enfield’s next stage of growth.

Royal Enfield developed two Technology Centers in the UK and India under his supervision and he oversaw the team that successfully delivered the 650cc Twin cylinder and the new 350cc Single cylinder platforms. The Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Meteor 350, all based on these platforms, have received worldwide acclaim.

Govindarajan graduated from Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu with a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1989 and also possesses a Post Graduate Diploma in Materials Management.

In the meantime, Eicher Motors announced a combined net profit of Rs 237 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Analysts had predicted a combined net profit of 237 crore for the firm.

For the June quarter, the Royal Enfield maker’s consolidated total revenue from operations increased by 141 percent year on year to 1,974.30 crore, above analysts’ estimate.