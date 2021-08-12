State government extends Covid-related restrictions

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has extended Covid-19 related restrictions in the state till August 30. The night curfew imposed in the state will be in force from11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, the overall infection tally in the state surged to 15,34,999 after 639 new cases were detected. The death toll is at 18,252. The total recoveries is at 15,06,532. The recovery rate stands at 98.15%.

West Bengal currently has 10,215 active cases. Since Monday, 40,469 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of tests to 1,61,62,814.