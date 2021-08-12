‘State government never came to my help, no monetary help was ever offered to me’: reveals athlete

New Delhi: Athletes who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics accused that the Delhi government has done nothing for them. Sarthak Bhambri, who was a member of 400m relay has raised this criticism against the Delhi government.

”Posters have been put up saying, ‘Delhi bole jeet ke ana’, kaise jeet ke ana? (Delhi says win medal at Olympics. How to win this way?) I saw somewhere that crores have been spent on hoardings and posters for the Olympics. If they gave us 10-15 per cent of that for our preparations months before going to the Olympics, we could have put it to good use on our performance’, he added.

Also Read: ‘The voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated’: Rahul Gandhi

Delhi government is currently running a Mission Excellence scheme to financially aid top athletes from the national capital. But, Bhambri alleged that he is yet to benefit from the scheme. ‘Mission Excellence is a good scheme they have but they need to really revamp it because if I do well today in the Olympics and I want to prepare for Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year, then I won’t have any funding until 2023, then what’s the use of it? I have 8-10 months left for CWG but if no funding is going to come then how will we grow’, Bhambri said.