State government to appoint persons of all castes as temple priests

Chennai: Tamil Nadu State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu said that the government will soon appoint persons of all castes as priests in the temples.

‘Presently, the process of appointing people of all castes as archakas is on nearly a decade after our Kalaignar Karunanidhi had ordered in 2010 that anyone can become temple priests. This is now materializing after overcoming legal hurdles’, said the Minister.

‘Now, with the decks cleared and our Chief Minister M K Stalin guiding us, the HR & CE Department will pave way for appointing those already trained. We will ensure all qualified and certified persons, including those privately trained, are appointed’, the minister added further.

He said that this will fulfill the dream of DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who wanted people of all castes to be priests.