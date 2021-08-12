Taliban may capture Kabul in 90 days, says US Intelligence

Kabul: US Intelligence said that the Taliban insurgents may capture the capital city of Afghanistan in 90 days. International new agency, Reuters reported this citing a top US Intelligence official.

The militants now control over 65% of the country. In the last six days, the Taliban had captured eight provincial capitals.

Also Read: Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russia

On August 6, the militants captured the capital of Nimruz province in the south and on August 7, they captured’ northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. The next day, Taliban took control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of northern province, Taluqan, the capital of Takhar province and Kunduz. On August 9, they seized Aybak, the capital of the northern province of Samangan and on the following day took control of’ Farahi in western province and Pul-e-Khumri in central province. The last provincial capital that fell to the Taliban was Faizabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan.