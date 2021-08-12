‘The voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused that the Union government did not allow Opposition parties to speak in Parliament. The Congress MP while addressing the protest march by Opposition MPs said that the government has murdered democracy.

‘Today, we had to come out here to speak to you (media) as we (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in the Parliament. This is the murder of democracy’, said Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Congress claims Twitter handles of 5 senior leaders, locked!

‘The Parliament session is over. As far as 60 per cent of the country is concerned there has been no Parliament session. The voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha physically beaten’, said the Congress leader.

The leaders of as many as 15 Opposition parties — Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPM, CPI, RJD, IUML, AAP, RSP, VCK, Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal took part in the march.

Earlier on Wednesday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned.