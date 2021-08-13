Abhishek Bachchan sells his luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore

Abhishek Bachchan has sold his Oberoi 360 West luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 45.75 crore. He paid Rs 41 crore for the flat in 2014. According to reports, the opulent pad spans 7,527 square feet and is located on the 37th level, offering a spectacular view of the cityscape. The house also comes with four-car parking.

The house is neighbouring to other actors like Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. As per reports, Shahid paid Rs 56 crore for his property, while Akshay paid Rs 52.5 crore. Shahid and Mira frequently visit the construction site to monitor the progress. Mira also shared a video of herself inspecting the tiles on the floor.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen with Ileana D’Cruz in The Big Bull. The film is based on the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was involved in the 1992 securities fraud. He finished the Agra schedule of his forthcoming film Dasvi, helmed by Tushar Jalota, earlier this year. Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur also appear in the flick.